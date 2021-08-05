A warming trend is on the way to central Indiana for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A month that started unseasonably mild is starting to heat up. With sunny skies, highs warm into the upper 80s Friday and to near 90 degrees Sunday. Expect a dry weekend with a very small chance for a shower or two.

After an extended streak of dry weather this week, a slow moving storm system will keep our weather unsettled next week. The chance for widely scattered thunderstorms will increase Monday. Once the rain chances rise, we’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms through most of next week. Heavy downpours will be likely and 1-2″ of rain will fall by next Friday.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

A warm up is on the way to central Indiana.

Highs will be near 90 this weekend.

Expect a daily chance for rain next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News