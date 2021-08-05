A warming trend is on the way to central Indiana for the weekend

A month that started unseasonably mild is starting to heat up. With sunny skies, highs warm into the upper 80s Friday and to near 90 degrees Sunday. Expect a dry weekend with a very small chance for a shower or two.

After an extended streak of dry weather this week, a slow moving storm system will keep our weather unsettled next week. The chance for widely scattered thunderstorms will increase Monday. Once the rain chances rise, we’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms through most of next week. Heavy downpours will be likely and 1-2″ of rain will fall by next Friday.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

A warm up is on the way to central Indiana.

Highs will be near 90 this weekend.

Expect a daily chance for rain next week.