A warming trend for central Indiana through the weekend

The 30-day outlook for the month is calling for near normal temperatures and November is off to a cool start. So far this month temperatures have been more than eight degrees below average. The 30-day outlook is calling for near normal temperatures.

Our chilly weather took a mild turn as the warm up began Thursday afternoon with high temperatures back in the 50s. Our warming trend will continue today with highs near 60 and highs in the low to mid-60s this weekend through early next week.

Wet weekends have been very common this year as we’ve only had 17 completely dry weekends. There is no major storm system that will bring us any rain coming soon, so we’ll get a chance to dry out from the very wet month of October.

Don’t forget to turn you clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We change from Daylight Saving time to Standard Time Sunday.