After a breezy, mild day cloudy more rain will move in Friday evening as a warm front approaches the state. Scattered showers and few thunderstorms are going to develop ahead of the front and linger overnight. The front will move north of us Saturday and we will have a windy, mild day. Strong to severe storms will develop late Saturday afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front. The main threat includes damaging straight-line winds along the squall line that develops between the warm and cooler air mass. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Sunday morning. Our weather will improve Sunday. The rain will end early and skies will clear. Sunny skies and southwest winds will combine give us highs in the mid-70s for the first day of May.

We have more wet weekends, than dry weekends this year.

A few showers are possible Saturday.

Saturday will be a windy, mild day.

We have a risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday evening.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70 this weekend.

Sunday will be a windy, mild day.