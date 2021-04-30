A warmer weekend for central Indiana; a daily chance for rain next week

April will end as a wet month for Indianapolis with 3.80″ of rain. The heaviest rain, 1.55″ fell on the 10th. It was mild month with temperatures near normal. The warmest day was a high of 82 degrees on the 27th and the coldest was a morning low 22 degrees on the 2nd. We also set a single-day snowfall record this month with 2.0″ of snow on the 20th.

After a wet week of weather we’ll have a mainly dry weekend with highs in the 70s. Our next chance for rain will move in late Sunday and we’ll have a daily chance for rain next week. Many areas across the state will end April with a rainfall deficit, so the precipitation is needed.

