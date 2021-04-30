A warmer weekend for central Indiana; a daily chance for rain next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

April will end as a wet month for Indianapolis with 3.80″ of rain. The heaviest rain, 1.55″ fell on the 10th. It was mild month with temperatures near normal. The warmest day was a high of 82 degrees on the 27th and the coldest was a morning low 22 degrees on the 2nd. We also set a single-day snowfall record this month with 2.0″ of snow on the 20th.

After a wet week of weather we’ll have a mainly dry weekend with highs in the 70s. Our next chance for rain will move in late Sunday and we’ll have a daily chance for rain next week. Many areas across the state will end April with a rainfall deficit, so the precipitation is needed.

We had almost four inches of rain in April.

April temperatures were near average.

We had 2.0″ of snow on April 20th.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Expect a warmer Sunday

We’ll have a daily chance for rain next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News