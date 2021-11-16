A warmer Wednesday for central Indiana with gusty winds and rain

Central Indiana saw a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday afternoon as a warm front approached the state. The front will move north of the state overnight and temperatures will rise. With the warm front north of the state Hoosiers will enjoy a quick warm up with temperatures in the 60s Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the state Wednesday. Ahead of the front we’ll have 25-30 mph winds gusts and increasing clouds. From the clouds we’ll have a few showers Wednesday with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Heavier rain will soak the state Wednesday night and up to a half-inch of rain will fall by Thursday morning.

Behind the cold front we’ll end the week with cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with highs closer to 50 degrees.

The 30-day outlook is calling for a wet month.

