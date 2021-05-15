A warmer and more active pattern emerging

It was a fantastic start to the weekend, but now, we’re tracking showers moving through parts of central Indiana. Widely scattered showers will continue through the night.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon climbed just shy of the seasonal average of 73°. We made it to 72° in Indianapolis, which is the warmest we’ve been in over two weeks!

Temperatures will slowly fall into the mid 50s by early Sunday morning. By daybreak, most showers will turn mostly isolated and we’ll see lots of dry time into the afternoon.

A more active pattern is setting up as we head into a new work week. Showers will develop early Monday morning and continue off and on into Monday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Daily chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will stick around all week long.

Our jet stream is retreating north and allowing warmer air to be channeled to the region. After 12 straight days with temperatures below average, May is getting back on track. Temperatures return to and even rise above the seasonal average in the coming days. A ridge building over the midwest this week will send temperatures surging to the 80s!