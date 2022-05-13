This had been the warmest week of the year so far. We tied the record for Wednesday and stayed near record warmth for Thursday and Friday. We’ll stay warm through the weekend with highs in the 80s.

While last week was cool and wet with over an inch of rain, this week has been dry and rainfall deficits for the month are close to an inch below average. So far this year we’ve had eleven weekends with precipitation and this will another one with rain. Scattered thunderstorms will develop on both days mainly in the afternoon and evening. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday. Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

This has been the warmest week of the year so far.

So far monthly rainfall is below average.

Scattered t-storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

T-storms will continue through Saturday evening.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through Sunday morning.

Highs will be in the 80s Sunday.





Storms will continue through Sunday evening.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms late Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down early next week.