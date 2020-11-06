A warm weekend for central Indiana; Eta gains strength and approaches Florida

We started the week with highs in the 40s but temperatures been on the rise this week. Expect this trend to continue. The average high for early November is 58 degrees, but we will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average. Average high temperatures are in the 70s in September, and that is where we will be through the weekend.

A cold front will bring showers and cooler air by mid week. By Thursday and Friday we’ll be back to frosty mornings and highs only in the 50s

Category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall Tuesday in Nicaragua with winds near 140 mph. The system caused days of catastrophic flooding and mudslides across central America. Now weakened to a Tropical Depression, Eta has now moved back into the western Caribbean and will reach Tropical Storm strength before making landfall across western Cuba this weekend. The storm will then move north through the Florida Keys brushing the southwest Florida coast with tropical storm force winds by Monday. Eta will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico and reach hurricane strength. Another landfall along the central gulf coast is likely by Thursday.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

We’ll have a few more clouds, but still mild, Sunday.

We’ll stay with near record highs through early next week.

We’ll have colder weather late next week.

Eta will strike Cuba this weekend.

Eta will threaten south Florida early next week.

Eta will move in the gulf and become regain hurricane strength next week.