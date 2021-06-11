A warm weekend for central Indiana before cooler air arrives next week

Wet weekends are common for central Indiana and we have only had nine completely dry weekends this year. The same weak upper-level low-pressure system that has given us a wet week will continue to control our weather for one more day. A cold front will move across the state Saturday evening and sweep the stubborn area of low pressure away. Ahead of the front We’ll have warm, humid Saturday with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and most areas will receive less than a half-inch of rain.

After a week with daily rainfall, dry and less humid weather will return Sunday. Cooler air will flow into the state behind a second cold front early next week. The weather will be much more comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees.

Double check the backseat for kids and pets this weekend.

