A warm week for central Indiana with a daily chance for rain

So far July has been cloudy, mild, wet month. Temperatures have averaged 3.2 degrees below average and we’ve already had more than four inches of rain. Our unsettled weather pattern will continue this week. We’ll have a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms and 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely this week. Our temperatures will fluctuate depending on which days the heaviest rain falls. So far this year we’ve had 5 days, of 90-degree heat and we’ll be close to 90 degrees later this week.

Sowers and storms are likely Tuesday.

