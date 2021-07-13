A warm up with a brief dry spell, before another round of heavy rain moves in

So far, July has been a cloudier than usual with only 43% of possible sunshine. We’ve had 5 days with high temperatures in the 70s and 8 days with high temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures have averaged 3.0 degrees below average and now a warm up is on the way. So far this year, we’ve had five days of 90-degree heat, and we’ll be close to 90 degrees for the next two days.

If it seem like it has rained every other day this summer, that’s because that has been the case. We have at least .01″ of rain for 23 of the past 43 days.

July has been a wet month as we’ve already had more than 4 inches of rain. Our unsettled weather pattern will continue this week. We’ll have a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday and 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and bring an end to the warm, wet weather pattern. We’ll have sunny skies, milder temperatures and lower humidity early next week.

