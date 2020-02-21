A warm up for central Indiana this weekend

High pressure is taking over in a big way! No severe weather expected at all in the USA today! Hardly any activity at all. We'll have a gorgeous blue sky today with tons of sunshine brightening up the end of the week.

It is the coldest morning of the week so bundle up! Coats and gloves definitely needed all morning long. Highs will still be below average but better than Thursday since we will get a little above freezing across the area. Sunshine will dominate the day and not really worried about a wind chill factor, so it should shape up to be a pretty nice day.