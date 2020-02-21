A warm up for central Indiana this weekend

Two weather systems will move into the area over the next 7 days. The first one will bring rain and the second will cause rain to change to snow. Most of this weekend will be dry. Get ready for a sunny Saturday with highs in the 50s. We'll stay mild on Sunday with clouds increasing in the afternoon and rain will move in Sunday night. Rain will continue across the state through Monday. Up to an inch of rain will fall by Tuesday afternoon. As temperatures fall late Tuesday rain will change to snow and snow may accumulate Tuesday night through Wednesday.