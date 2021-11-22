A warm up and then a cool down this week; a wet Thanksgiving Day

After a chilly start to the week with the coldest air of the season so far, a warm up is on the way. Low temperatures will fall to near 20 degrees overnight and the warm up begins Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and in the 50s Wednesday. We’ll have two dry days before rain moves in for Thursday. As a cold front approaches, up to a quarter inch of rain will fall on Thanksgiving.

Colder air will move in behind the front and highs will range in the 30s Friday. Temperatures will stay chill for the Old Oaken Bucket game in West Lafayette. For the weekend expect sunny skies with highs near 40 degrees.

So far this has been a cool month.

Wet weather has been common this month.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday.

Rain is likely for Thanksgiving.

After a brief warm up temperatures will cool down later this week.

Expect sunny skies for the “bucket game” this weekend.

