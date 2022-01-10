A warm up and several chances for snow are on the way to central Indiana

A blast of cold air has moved in and Tuesday morning will begin with single-digit lows. Northwest winds will push the wind chill to near and below zero at the bus stop. A wind shift late in the morning will shift winds out of the south and raise temperatures into the 30s in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies for the day.

Clouds will return Wednesday as a warm front moves across the state. Highs will range in the low and mid 40s. However, the warmup doesn’t last long. A strong storm system will move in and bring a daily chance for snow Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While this has been a wet month, we haven’t had measurable snow since November 14th.

Temperatures will decline daily. Highs through the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will start with single-digit lows.

So far this has been a cloudy month.

This has been a wet month so far.

i

Seasonal snow has been almost non-existent.

Temperatures will cool down later this week.