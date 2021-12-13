A warm up and several days of rain are on the way to central Indiana

December has been mild, wet month with temperatures and precipitation above average. This is typically one of our snowiest months of the year, but we’ve only had a half-inch so far. For the week ahead expect mild temperatures with several days of rain.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through Thursday. As a cold front approaches we’ll see a daily chance for rain. A cold front will move across the state Thursday and temperatures will fall during the day. Behind the cold front we’ll find it cooler for Friday through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing.

Temperatures this month are forecast to be above average.

This has been a mild month so far.

Precipitation this month is forecast to be near average.

This has been a wet month so far.

Expect several wet days this month.