Warm up ahead for central Indiana; tropical systems bring rain later in week

A large dome of hot air that was parked over the western U.S. last week has moved east and will give us the hottest weather we’ve seen since late last month.

So far this year we’ve had 14 days of 90-degree heat. We haven’t had any extreme heat this month, but that will soon change. For the next three days, expect highs in the 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees.

We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday before our next round of rain moves in.

Two tropical systems now in the Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain to Texas and Louisiana before moving north and bringing rain to the Ohio Valley. Rainfall for Indianapolis is slightly below average for the month, and the rain is needed. In fact, parts of north central Indiana are dealing with abnormally dry conditions.

Showers and storms will develop late Thursday and our threat for wet weather will continue through Saturday.

The hot air dome will be on top of us this week.

Highs will be in the 90s this week.

Tropical systems have brought significant rain to our region.

Marc will make landfall tonight.

Laura will make landfall Wednesday morning.

Remnant moisture from Laura will bring us rain later this week.