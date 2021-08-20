A warm, humid weekend for central Indiana

Our summer got off to fast start with frequent, heavy rain in June and July. August has been mild, and Indianapolis has only a had a quarter inch of rain so far this month. Rain chances will remain limited through the weekend, and a warmup is on the way.

Get ready for another heatwave. Indianapolis had only had nine 90-degree days this year, but that will soon change. Highs will be near 90 Saturday and Sunday with high humidity levels creating heat index values near 100 degrees.

An extended streak of steamy weather will be with us next week, with highs in the 90s each day through Thursday. After a dry start to the work week, we’ll have a daily chance for thunderstorms Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ve only had a quarter-inch of rain in the last four weeks.

Rainfall is an inch below average so far this month.

Wet weekends have been very common this year.

We’ll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms Saturday afternoon.

The heat index will be near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.