Warm, humid week continues for central Indiana

On the average, June is our wettest month of the year with almost five inches of rain. With over an inch and a half of rain in the past seven days, June precipitation is off to a wet start.

A weak upper-level low-pressure system will control our weather this week. For the next five days, we’ll have warm, humid air in place with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. One to two inches of rain is likely this week. After a week with daily rainfall, dry and less humid weather will return Sunday.

Central Indiana saw scattered showers Tuesday.

We have had measurable rain for the past three days in a row.

More rain is likely Wednesday.

Expect a daily chance for rain this week.

Another inch of rain is likely this week with some areas receiving up to two inches.

