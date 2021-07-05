A warm, humid week for central Indiana with a daily chance for rain

So far July is off to a mild, wet start. Temperatures have run five degrees below average and we’ve already had almost three inches of rain. Indianapolis has seen five, 90-degree days so far this summer and this will be a warm week with a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the 80s through the weekend.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located 85 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. Elsa was moving toward the northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 60mph. Elsa is expected to go through some strengthening, before weakening as it moves over Cuba.

Elsa is forecast to move across west-central Cuba Monday night, then pass over near the Florida Keys on Tuesday. After Elsa passes the Florida Keys, the storm will move near or over portions of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

