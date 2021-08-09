Warm, humid week for central Indiana; storm chances overnight

Summer across central Indiana has gone from very wet to extremely dry. From June 1 through mid-July, Indianapolis receive almost 14″ of rain. We were more than 6″ above average for the time frame. Then the pendulum swung the other way. From July 18 through August 9, we only had three days with measurable rainfall, and only .11″ of rain fell.

After a very dry start to the month, more active weather will be with us this week. Scattered, strong storms will move south across central Indiana after midnight through Tuesday morning. Expect a daily chance for scattered, strong storms through Friday. Up to an inch of much-needed rain is likely this week. This will be a warm, humid week with highs near 90.

A cold front will move across the state late Friday. Behind the cold front, we’ll have more pleasant weather for race weekend. We’ll have sunny skies, lower humidity and milder temperatures in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis has only had two wet days this month.

After a wet June, our summer has been dry.

Strong storms will develop overnight.

Expect a daily chance for rain this week.

Our weather will improve this weekend.