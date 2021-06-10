A warm, humid Friday with scattered t-storms

June has started with warm temperatures more than two degrees above average and for the past six days in a row highs have been in the 80s.

We have had measurable rainfall for the past five days in a row. With almost two inches of rain in the past nine days, June precipitation is off to a wet start for Indianapolis. On average, June is our wettest month of the year with almost five inches of rain.

The same weak upper-level low-pressure system that has given us a wet week will continue to control our weather for the next two days.We’ll have warm, humid air in place with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Most areas will receive less than a half-inch of rain through Saturday.

After a week with daily rainfall, dry and less humid weather will return Sunday.

June is off to a mild start.

June has been a wet month so far.

More rain is likely over the next two days.

Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend.