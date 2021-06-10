A warm, humid Friday with scattered t-storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

June has started with warm temperatures more than two degrees above average and for the past six days in a row highs have been in the 80s.

We have had measurable rainfall for the past five days in a row. With almost two inches of rain in the past nine days, June precipitation is off to a wet start for Indianapolis. On average, June is our wettest month of the year with almost five inches of rain.

The same weak upper-level low-pressure system that has given us a wet week will continue to control our weather for the next two days.We’ll have warm, humid air in place with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Most areas will receive less than a half-inch of rain through Saturday.

After a week with daily rainfall, dry and less humid weather will return Sunday.

June is off to a mild start.

June has been a wet month so far.

More rain is likely over the next two days.

Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News