A warm, dry start to the weekend before another round of t-storms

We had 13 days of rain last month and our first round of t-storms for the month of May will come this weekend. A warm front will move across the state Saturday and we’ll enjoy highs near 80 degrees. As a cold front approaches we’ll have scattered t-storms late Saturday night through Sunday. The rain will cool us down and we’ll see highs in the 60s Sunday. Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

April was a dry, cool month.

May is forecast to be cooler than normal.

May is forecast to be a wet month.

Wet weekends have been more common this year.

Expect a dry, mild Saturday.

The heaviest rain this weekend is expected to fall Sunday morning.

