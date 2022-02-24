Freezing drizzle and light snow this morning have turned roads very slick. While the roads LOOK wet this morning, they are actually icy. We’ve had numerous reports of slide offs today. Expect delays and more messy weather to come.

We do have dozens of school delays pouring in. You can check the list of closings here.

This is just the first round of wintry weather for our messy day. A second, more impactful round comes this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. today to 4 a.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation from freezing rain, sleet and snow expected. It’s slick out there NOW and only gets worse this afternoon.

The timing for this second round will come in the late afternoon. The evening commute is looking to be quite hazardous. Much like this morning, if you aren’t seeing snow, don’t let your guard down. A large swath of freezing rain and sleet will be in the area.

Snowfall totals from this winter storm system will be very light for most. Regardless of what TYPE of precipitation you see while out today, use a lot of CAUTION.

This system pulls away by early Friday morning but the AM commute will still likely be tricky. Again, prepare for slick road conditions. After an active week, we get quieter for the weekend and next week. Sunshine returns to the forecast and while it will be cold this weekend (30s and low 40s), our jet stream pulls back north, allowing temperatures to rise to near 50 by mid next week.