We’re in for a very active week ahead with daily rain chances in the forecast. Showers have already been moving through central Indiana this morning. Many roads are wet and scattered light continues in the area. Allow yourself a little extra time as you’re heading out. We’ll keep off and on showers around through the morning hours and then break for drier conditions this afternoon.

A wet commute this morning but drier this afternoon

Spotty showers continue through the lunch hour

We’ll get more sunshine this afternoon.

A little bit of sunshine breaking out this afternoon will help temperatures rise to seasonal levels, in the low 60s. If you’ll be out today enjoying the dry conditions and pleasant conditions, know that our allergy tracker is showing some concerns if seasonal allergies impact you. Dust and Mold are present today at moderate levels while tree pollen is present at low levels.

Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels this afternoon

Dust and mold are present at moderate levels

A spotty sprinkle can’t be ruled out this evening but we should be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. We’ll drop to the mid 40s again by early Tuesday morning before we bring back rain to the forecast. Showers will be lifting north and impacting our southern counties by day break Tuesday. Rain chances will increase across the area through the morning as these showers continue to spread north. While scattered showers will continue off and on through Tuesday afternoon, there is good news. This rain will be easing just in time for the Indianapolis Indians home opener. If you’ll be heading to Victory Field, still take the rain gear. However, showers in the area will be spotty to widely scattered, so there should be a good bit of dry time during this evening game.





Rain returns Tuesday and increases coverage through the afternoon.

We keep daily rain chances around through the entire week. A few thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning and as we close the week, a few snowflakes could mix in with rain late Friday into early Saturday.

Daily rain chances continue the rest of the week.