A very active week of weather means more rain is on the way to central Indiana

Indianapolis’ continues to add to its historic dry weather milestone. We have now had .18″ rain over a 56-day stretch, the longest dry spell on record. Rainfall amounts were light on Monday and our weather will stay active with chances for more rain this week.

After a dry, mild Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees, a cold front will bring our second rainfall of the month on Thursday. This system will have more moisture to work with and rainfall amounts are expected to be under a tenth of a quarter of an inch. Colder air will move in behind the front and temperatures will fall during the day and we’ll stay chilly through the weekend.

Lows will be in the 30s Friday morning and Saturday morning and scattered light frost will be likely. Highs will be in the 50s for both days and we’ll see slightly warmer highs in the 60s Sunday. After a dry weekend, we’ll have another chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

We have been dry for the past two months.

Our dry spell continues to grow.

Burn Bans continue for 16 counties.

Days are getting shorter.

TThis is the latest sunset through next March.

More rain is likely through early next week.