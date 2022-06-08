Strong storms are developing across central Indiana. As a warm front pushes north across the state a line of strong to severe storms will develop. The potential for severe weather, including tornadoes, will increase in the coming hours and a Tornado Watch is now in effect through 10pm. Now is the time to review you tornado safety plan and make sure you have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings. Meteorologists Alyssa Andrews and Chris Wright are on duty to track the storms and will provide updates throughout the afternoon.

Severe storms are developing.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect.

Severe storms are likely this evening.