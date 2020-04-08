A threat for strong too severe storms overnight across north-central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 3am for Blackford, Cass, Grant, Jay, Miami, Wabash and White counties. The main threat will be for damaging straight-line winds. No rain is expected south of Kokomo.

Wednesday will be a dry, windy, very mild day with highs in the mid-70s. Central Indiana will see another threat severe weather mainly south of I-70 Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches. After the front passes on Thursday morning the rain will end and temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week.

The Watch continues through 3am.

Strong to severe storms are moving southeast at 35 mph.

Large hail will be the main storm threat overnight.