A threat for severe storms on Friday as remnants of Laura approach central Indiana

Hurricane Laura crashed ashore in southwest Louisiana round 1am Thursday with sustained winds over 130 mph.The strong, the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in Louisiana, caused widespread, devastating dam age. The storm has weakened to a tropical storm and is now moving northeast through the Mississippi River Valley with top winds at 50 mph. The storm will continue to weaken overnight and move to the east across central Kentucky on Friday.

A cold front will move south toward central Indiana and bring a slight risk for severe storms to central Indiana late Friday. The combination of the cold front and the remnants of Laura will bring up to a half inch of rain through Saturday morning. The rain will early Saturday morning and dry air will move in behind the front. Temperatures will be cooler and the humidity will be lower this weekend.

Tropical Storm Laura is now moving through Arkansas.

The remnants of Laura will move across Kentucky Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday.

Central Indiana will see a slight risk for severe storms late Friday.

The heaviest rain will fall Friday night.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely.