Indianapolis had a wind gust of 59 miles per hour Monday, prompting the issuance of a severe Thunderstorm Warming. We had heavy rain and pea-sized hail along with our gusty winds but no severe weather damage was reported. Those storms are just a precursor for the week ahead as this will be an active week of weather with chances for more severe storms.

Last week low pressure kept us cloudy and cool. This week a ridge of high pressure will gives us a strong southerly flow and this will allow for warmer temperatures. A warm front will lift north of the state Tuesday and highs will be near 70°. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and we will have a marginal risk for severe storms.

Our severe weather threat will increase to an enhanced risk Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Over the two day period 1-2″ of rain is likely. The ground is already saturated so flooding will develop Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

Expect dry weather for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s, before more rain moves in for Easter weekend with highs in the 50s.

We’ll have a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday.





Storms will be isolated Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a warmer day.

We’ll have gusty winds Wednesday.

We’ll have an enhanced risk for severe storms Wednesday.





Strong storms will be widespread Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely this week.