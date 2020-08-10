A threat for severe storms across central Indiana this evening

A strong cold front will move across the state this evening and storms are likely. A line of severe storms capable of causing significant wind damage and brief heavy downpours will move across the state this evening through midnight. The greatest risk for damaging storms will be across western Indiana, mainly north of I-70, but heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across the entire state as this system moves through.

The cold front will move south of Indiana tonight and stall out just south of the state. The frontal boundary will eventually move back north as a warm front and keep our weather unsettled for the rest of the week, Expect a daily chance for thunderstorms statewide through the weekend.

Central Indiana will see a risk for severe storms this eveinig.

There is a greater risk north of I-70.

Instability, which helps fuel storms, is greater over western Indiana.

Instability will spread across the state this evening.

Damaging winds will be the main severe weather threat this evening.

We’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms this week.

This will be a wet week with at least an inch of rain.