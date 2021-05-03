A threat for severe storms across central Indiana overnight

Central Indiana has a threat for severe storms tonight. There will be two waves of storms, one in the late evening and another near sunrise. The main threats will be for gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Make sure you have more than one way to receive weather alerts overnight.

