A temperature surge for central Indiana before several days of rain

We'll have clear skies, light winds and cooler air overnight. Expect low temperatures in the low to mid 30s across central Indiana. A Frost Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern Indiana from Midnight through 8am Wednesday.

Expect a dry Wednesday with gusty southwesterly winds and highs in the 60s. As another area of low pressure moves across the state more rain will develop late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Our third weather system of the week will spread a wave of moisture across Friday night into Saturday with rain ending on Sunday. Although this will be a week with frequent precipitation, severe storms are not expected. Expect at least an inch of rain through the weekend.

