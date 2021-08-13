A taste of September will move in this weekend

From the State Fair to Italian Fest to a huge weekend of racing at the Motor Speedway, to the Colts pre-season opener Sunday, this a huge weekend for indoor and outdoor events in Indianapolis. The good news is that the weather will cooperate.

After a week with highs in the 90s and daily threat for storms, a cold front will move across the state Friday night. Behind the cold front, we’ll have more pleasant weather for the weekend with temperatures staying below average. We’ll have sunny skies, lower humidity and milder temperatures with highs expected to be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll stay mild and dry through Monday before a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms begins Tuesday. The combination of an approaching cold front and the remnants from Tropical Storm Fred moving this way will bring 1-2″ of rain to central Indiana through Friday. We could use the rain. Since July 18th we have only had .15″ of rain, more than three inches below average.

Expect a sunny, mild Saturday.

Expect a sunny, mild Sunday.

Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall early Monday.

Expect a daily chance for rain next week.