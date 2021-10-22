A taste of November across central Indiana this weekend; heavy rain is on the way

A second cold front moved across the state Friday and kept the weather cloudy, cool and damp. After the coolest day since last May on Friday, temperatures will moderate with highs in the 60s this weekend. Expect a dry Saturday.

A stronger storm system will move toward the state with rain developing Sunday. Rain will continue through Monday and will be heavy at times. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected. After a dry Tuesday next week’s weather will be stay unsettled as more rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect a cloudy, cool Saturday.

Rain will develop Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday night through Monday.

More than an inch of rain is on the way.