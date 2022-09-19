A surge of summer heat is on the way for the final days of summer. The average high this time of year is 77°. A warm front will pass over central Indiana on Tuesday. That will shift winds out of the southwest and temperatures will jump to the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. The humidity will be surging as well and that will make it feel several degrees hotter.

The last full day of summer is on Wednesday. Temperatures will again be near 90° mark and humidity will be high. However, we’ll add more cloud cover and the chance for widely scattered showers and storms. These will arrive out ahead of the cold front that will usher in more appropriate weather conditions for the change of seasons.

With the sun’s most direct rays over the equator, Fall begins in the northern hemisphere and spring begins in the southern hemisphere. We are currently losing 2 minutes and 35 seconds of daylight each day and days will continue to grow shorter through the season. Our average low and high temperatures will also fall and as a result, we’ll have a lower risk for strong to severe storms.

Fall begins at 9:04 PM on Thursday. Highs will only be in the mid 70s. For the first full day of the season on Friday, the morning will begin chilly with lows in the mid-40s and end with high temperatures that will struggle to get out of the 60s.

The rain that fell in August and in September have erased almost all of Central Indiana’s drought.

September has been a mild month so far.

Summer will end with heat and fall will get off to a cool start.