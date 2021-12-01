A surge of mild air is on the way to central Indiana

After a we cool, wet Wednesday expect a warm up for Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll stay sunny and mild Friday before a cold front moves across the state Friday. As colder air moves in behind the front temperatures will fall late in the day.

Expect cooler weather with highs in the 40s for the Big Ten Championship Weekend with dry weather on Saturday and a chance for rain late Sunday. We’ll have dry weather to start next week before a chance for rain and snow showers arrives Tuesday.

December Outlook

December is one of our coldest months of the year. We lose 9 minutes of daylight by the end of the month and the average high falls by 12 degrees. We average under three inches of precipitation, with more than six inches of snow. The outlook for the month is calling for near normal temperatures and above average precipitation.

Light rain fell across central Indiana Wednesday.

High temperatures will be well above average Thursday.

Expect cooler weather for the weekend.

The average high temperature fall 12 degrees this month.

Precipitation is forecast to be near average this month.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.