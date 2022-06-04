For the Atlantic Basin hurricane season started June 1st and right on cue a tropical system, a tropical system soaked Florida with 4-8″ of rain Friday and Saturday. Winds peaked at 40mph but upper-level wind shear prevented development sufficient enough for the storm to reach Tropical Storm status. This system had moved west to east across southern Florida and had now moved offshore, pushing the rain and strongest winds into the Atlantic.

So far this year central Indiana has only had 9, dry weekends. We will stay dry Sunday making this the 10th dry weekend of 2022. With sunny skies highs will be in the 80s Sunday afternoon. An approaching storm system will move in early next week and bring a daily chance for rain from Monday through Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is likely next week. We’ll have a dry day Thursday before more rain moves in which could affect Zoobilation Friday evening.

Tree and grass pollen will stay in the high category this weekend.

