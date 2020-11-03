Sunny week with warming trend will feel September; Hurricane Eta wreaks havoc in central America

Fall is here, and daylight hours are shrinking as we count down to winter. Shorter days normally mean cooler temperatures but not this week.

This will be a sunny week with a warming trend. The average high for early November is 59 degrees, but this week we will see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. Average high temperatures are in the 70s in September, and that is where we will be through the weekend.

The 30-day outlook for the month is calling for above average temperatures and near average precipitation.

Category 4 Hurricane Eta is pummeling northeastern Nicaragua as its eye wall meandered just offshore this afternoon. The storm, with winds near 140 mph, will make landfall in Nicaragua this evening. The storm will cause days of catastrophic flooding and mudslides as it moves across Honduras and Guatemala before turning northeast through Belize.

Although the storm will weaken as it moves through central America, Eta is forecast to move back into the western Caribbean by Friday. Another landfall across western Cuba is likely this weekend, and the storm may threaten the Florida Keys with tropical storm force winds by Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be above average this month.

Precipitation is expected to be near average this month.

Drought conditions are slowly improving across the state.

Hurricane Eta is packing 140 mph winds.

Hurricane Eta is battering the Nicaraguan coast.

Eta may threaten south Florida this weekend.