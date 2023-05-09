A cold front moved across central Indiana Monday night. Behind the front, high pressure ushered in drier air. We had a sunny, mild Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best day of the week. The morning will start cool with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. More clouds build in Thursday but we’ll stay dry.

An unsettled weather pattern moves in Friday as a strong storm system moves in from the Great Plains. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon as this weather system approaches. That will be the start of three consecutive days with above average temperatures near 80°, and with a chance for stormy weather. Up to 1.25″ of rain is likely through late Sunday night.

Wednesday will be a sunny mild day.

Temperatures will be warmer Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be above average for the next four days.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday.