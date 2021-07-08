A sunny, warm Friday; more rain is likely this weekend

Summer is off to a wet start. We’ve had more than eleven inches of rain since June 1st. We’ll have a dry Friday with lower humidity and temperatures near 80. More rain is likely this weekend and we are in for another long stretch of unsettled weather. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms each day Saturday through Wednesday.

Hurricane Elsa made landfall in northern Florida Wednesday as a category one hurricane. The storm has maintained tropical storm strength through Thursday afternoon and soaked the southeast with 2-4 inches of rain. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves northeast and 1-3 inches of rain is still likely along the eastern seaboard.

We have had more than three inches of rain this month.

So far this has been a wet summer.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.

Elsa is still a tropical storm.

Elsa will move up the east coast through Friday.

Elsa will bring 1-3″ of rain to the eastern US.