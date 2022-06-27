With an average of 4.95″ of precipitation, June is our wettest month of the year. We’ve only had an inch of rain this month and drought is rapidly spreading across the state according to the US Drought Monitor. The situation is updated each Thursday and with no rain expected across the state by then, abnormally dry soil conditions will spread over most of Indiana.

Expect sunny skies across central Indiana with highs in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and in the 90s by Thursday. Along with warmer temperatures, we’ll also see the humidity rising in the discomfort zone by the weekend.

The best news of all is that there is finally rain in the forecast. We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon Friday through Sunday. Computer models are indicating a half-inch to an inch and a half of rain. Let’s hope we trend on the higher side

June has been a dry month.

Wet weather is likely later this week.

June has been a warm month.

Temperatures and humidity will rise this week.