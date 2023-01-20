More seasonal weather returned to central Indiana Friday with clouds, gusty winds, flurries and temperatures in the 30s. The clouds clear late this evening, winds will die down and we’ll be off to an even colder start Saturday morning. Even though we start the morning in the mid 20s Saturday, the day will be decent. We get the sunshine back and temperatures won’t be as cold in the afternoon with highs near 40°.

So far this year both weekends have been dry but that won’t be the case this weekend. We’ve only had 4.4″ of snow this season, 8.8″ below average. Light snow will develop late Saturday night and continue through midday Sunday. Up to an inch of snow is likely so expect slick roads Sunday morning . The bulk of the snow departs by lunchtime and a few spotty light snow or rain showers will be possible into the afternoon.

We’ll stay dry Monday and Tuesday with highs near 40° and more snow is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

January has been a wet month with only a trace of snow.

The mild weather we’ve had so far this month will be replaced by more seasonal temperatures through next week.