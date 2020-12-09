A sunny, mild Thursday; Rain and snow will affect your weekend plans

INDIANAPOLIS– December is off to a dry start with only a trace of precipitation so far. After two cloudy, cool days sunshine returned Wednesday and we saw high temperatures ten degrees warmer than they were on Tuesday.

The warm air is going to hang around for the next two days and we’ll see stay with highs near 60 degrees. A warm front will move north of us on Friday, and our next chance for rain will come late in the day. Heavy downpours are likely through Saturday and half-inch rainfall amounts will be common.

As a cold front moves across the state Saturday, temperatures will fall in the afternoon. As we continue to cool down, rain will change to snow overnight. Flurries are likely thorough Sunday morning, and temperatures will be much colder. We’ll end the weekend with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.

This has been a mild month so far.

Expect a mild, dry Thursday.

Temperatures will be above average Friday.

Rain will move in this weekend and change to flurries before ending.