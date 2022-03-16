Central Indiana weather on St. Patrick’s Day can be extreme. We had five inches of snow in 1970 and a high 77° in 2012. This year the weather is going to be fantastic. It will be a bright, sunny day. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by the time the parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and will continue to rise to the mid 70s.

Enjoy the day as it will be the last of our 70° days for a while. A slow moving low pressure area will move in and give two days of rain. Rain will begin Friday afternoon along with cooler temperatures in the 60s. Rain will linger Friday night through Saturday. On Saturday temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning to the 40s by late afternoon. Expect up to a half-inch of rain by Saturday evening.

Our weather will improve Sunday with the return of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Next week will start with sunny skies and highs back in the 70s Monday afternoon.

