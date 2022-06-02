A cold front moved across the state Wednesday night and cooler, less humid air has moved in behind the front. Highs were in the 70s Thursday and more of the same can be expected Friday.

So far this year, we’ve had 13 wet weekends, and 9 weekends with precipitation. This weekend is shaping up to be sunny and dry with highs near 80°.

The 30-day outlook for June is calling for temperatures and precipitation to be near average. After a dry weekend a daily chance for rain will move in early next week. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday and up to an inch of rain is likely next week.

