Should be a pretty nice start to the day with clouds on the increase to give us a pretty sunrise, but then we'll watch storms pushing in later. Storms will roll into Terre Haute as early as 3 p.m. and get to Indianapolis between 5-6 p.m.

The Convective Outlook shows a large area of the country bracing for severe weather today. Carbondale, Illinois; Paducah, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee will be the main focus for tornadoes. We will mainly be concerned with heavy downpours, lightning and damaging straightline winds in central Indiana; especially in our southern counties.