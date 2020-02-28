A sunny, cool Saturday ahead; March will come in like a lamb on Sunday

Get ready for a quick warm up this weekend. After a chilly start with low temperatures in the teens, we’ll have sunny skies Saturday with highs near 40. March will come in like a lamb on Sunday. Expect a breezy, warmer day with highs in the 50s. So far we have only had three dry weekends this year and this will be the fourth one.

The warmer weather will stay with us through early next week. We’ll have highs in the 50s with a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. By mid-week, rain will change to snow.

