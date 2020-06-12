A sunny, breezy, mild weekend ahead for central Indiana

The month of June has started warm and wet. The good news is that we are going to get a break from heat, humidity and storms this weekend. One cold front moved across the state Wednesday and cooler, drier air moved in behind the front. A second cold front moved across the state Friday and will reinforce the mild air. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 through the weekend. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for widely scattered showers Saturday morning and sunny skies Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have sunny skies from Sunday through Thursday. After a mild weekend, highs will rise into the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and we may see the 90s on Thursday. Most of next week will be more humid, but dry until Friday.

So far this has been a wet month.

So far this has been a warm month.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

We’ll have a mild Saturday.

We’ll have a mild Sunday.

Expect a surge of warm air next week.