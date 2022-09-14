A strong area of high pressure will bring a dry, sunny pattern weather to central Indiana. Temperatures will warm daily and summer heat will soon return. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to the warmth, our dry weather trend will also continue. Our next chance for rain is the possibility of a few scattered storms on Monday. Until then, that would give us six consecutive dry days, our second longest dry spell of the year. Our longest dry spell of the year has been a 12-day stretch from June 11th to the 25th.

Looking farther ahead, the 8-14 day outlook is suggesting the probably of above average temperatures to stick around into the last week of September. The official start to the fall season officially kicks off on September 22nd. As of right now, long-range computer models would suggest that summer won’t be ready to hand over the seasonal reign to fall for quite some time.

Thursday will start with patchy fog and end sunny and warmer.

A warm up is on the way through the weekend.

September has been a dry month so far and rain is not in the forecast until next week.

