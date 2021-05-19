A streak of sunny days with highs in the 80s for central Indiana

Wednesday was the warmest day of the month so far and the first above average day for Indianapolis after a 15 day streak of cool weather. This has been a cool year with only one 80° day, which came on April 27.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region this week, sending temperatures into the 80s by Thursday afternoon before peaking in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

So far this month we’ve had almost three inches of rain and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will return late Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures staying in the 80s.

We have had 7 days with highs in the 70s this month.

